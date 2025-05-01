Shoojit Sircar said he is hoping to re-watch Piku, which is set to arrive on May 9, with his entire cast and crew, but said he will dearly miss the presence of Irrfan Khan, who played a key role in the movie.

One of Amitabh Bachchan's most popular characters, Bhaskor Banerjee from Deepika Padukone starrer Piku, had traces of Utpal Dutt's screen persona, says director Shoojit Sircar who feels surprised that his attempt to capture the mundane everyday family life with humour continues to resonate with people. Piku stars Amitabh Bachchan as a 70-year-old widowed father and Deepika Padukone as his headstrong daughter. They embark on a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata. Irrfan Khan played Rana Chaudhary, a taxi business owner who reluctantly agrees to drive the father-daughter duo.

Speaking about the impact of the film and who inspired Amitabh Bachchan's character, Shoojit Sircar recently revealed, "A lot of people have told me that it (Piku) has Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee type touch. There was no such influence while we were writing the film. We thought we were writing something original. The only inspiration that we possibly, after the film was written, took was that it (Bachchan’s character) was always like Utpal Dutt."

Shoojit Sircar told PTI, "We wanted Bhaskor Banerjee (Bachchan) not as a Utpal Dutt-ish character, but he has those character sketches of Utpal Dutt, who is always talking and has his own mind. So, that was purely for Bhaskor Banerjee."

It is interesting to note that Utpal Dutt was a regular in many of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee's movies, which are also famous for capturing everyday family life in their films.

Utpal Dutt was an Indian actor, director, and writer-playwright with a career spanning over 40 years in which he acted in over 100 Bengali and Hindi films. In August 1993, Utpal Dutt died due to a heart attack right after he returned home from the S.S.K.M hospital, Calcutta, West Bengal where he had undergone dialysis. He was 64.

In other news, looking back at his one of the most loved movies ahead of its 10th anniversary re-release in theatres, Shoojit Sircar said he managed to make a simple movie with such stalwarts of acting.

The director said he is hoping to re-watch Piku, which is set to arrive on May 9, with his entire cast and crew, but said he will dearly miss the presence of Irrfan Khan, who played a key role in the movie.

READ | Not Rekha or Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan sent truck full of roses to THIS superstar who accepted gesture only on one condition that..., her name was..