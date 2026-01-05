Amitabh Bachchan celebrates as Ikkis earns Rs 22 crore weekend, while competing with Dhurandhar: 'This is not a grandfather speaking'

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated the first weekend collection of his grandson, Agastya Nanda's theatrical debut, Ikkis, and acknowledged his portrayal of war hero Arun Khetrapal.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed pride in his grandson, Agastya Nanda, as his latest film, Ikkis, opened strongly at the box office in early 2026. Taking to X, he posted the collection shared by the makers, which shows Ikkis has opened 2026 on a solid note at the domestic box office, collecting Rs 22.05 crore within its first four days of release. He wrote in the caption expressing his excitement, "YO .. Agastya .. way to go .."

T 5616(i) - YO .. Agastya .. way to go .. pic.twitter.com/CfwV2sFhUQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 5, 2026

The film registered a strong opening, earning Rs 7.28 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 4.02 crore on Day 2. The momentum picked up over the weekend with collections of Rs 5.05 crore on Day 3 and Rs 5.70 crore on Day 4, taking the total India net box office collection to Rs 22.05 crore.

Also read: Dhurandhar box office collection day 31: Ranveer Singh BEATS Yash's KGF Chapter 2, enters top 5 highest grossing Indian films of all time, earns...

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. It was released on January 1, 2026.

Big B, who recently attended a previous screening of the upcoming war biopic, took to his blog and penned a heartfelt note. Revisiting some rare memories from the time when Agastya was born to watching him on the big screen, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Emotions flow.. As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS .. the time when his Mother, Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains .. his birth .. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue .. to the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard .. to his growth .. to the final personal decision of his to be an actor, and tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film."

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan breaks down remembering Dharmendra, shares never-heard-before story behind Sholay: 'Itni zor se unhone mujhe...'

Hailing Agastya's performance in the film, Big B described how he showcased an "unfiltered honesty" while portraying Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal."When he is in the frame, you only watch him .. and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema.. And the film is flawless in its presentation.. its writing.. its Direction..And when it ends .. the eyes filled with tears of joy and pride.. unable to speak out.. In silence. The silence that belongs to me.. my understanding.. no other," he concluded.