FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Beyond The Kerala Story: Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel to 2023 controversial blockbuser 'goes deeper', release date out

Meet Pratham Mittal, newest judge on Shark Tank India Season 5, Masters' Union founder, his father is chancellor of...

Shikhar Dhwan to remarry: Who is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan's long-time partner from Ireland whom he is set to marry on...

70 years of India’s Thorium research, breakthrough comes from US startup, what role did BARC's Anil Kakodkar play at private firm?

BSEB Bihar STET 2025 Results Declared at bsebstet.com, get direct LINK here

How much money will KKR pay to Mustafizur Rahman despite releasing him ahead of IPL 2026?

US Vice President JD Vance’s house attacked in Ohio, one person detained

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates as Ikkis earns Rs 22 crore weekend, while competing with Dhurandhar: 'This is not a grandfather speaking'

How will US’ capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduros impact China? Will it get back billions of dollars stuck in loan?

What! Nikhil Dwivedi says Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday are not 'star kids' for THIS reason: 'Mujhe yeh beimani lagti hai'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Beyond The Kerala Story: Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel to 2023 controversial blockbuser 'goes deeper', release date out

Beyond The Kerala Story: Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel to release on this date

Meet Pratham Mittal, newest judge on Shark Tank India Season 5, Masters' Union founder, his father is chancellor of...

Meet Pratham Mittal, newest judge on Shark Tank India Season 5

70 years of India’s Thorium research, breakthrough comes from US startup, what role did BARC's Anil Kakodkar play at private firm?

70 years of India’s Thorium research, breakthrough comes from US startup

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates as Ikkis earns Rs 22 crore weekend, while competing with Dhurandhar: 'This is not a grandfather speaking'

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated the first weekend collection of his grandson, Agastya Nanda's theatrical debut, Ikkis, and acknowledged his portrayal of war hero Arun Khetrapal.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 05:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates as Ikkis earns Rs 22 crore weekend, while competing with Dhurandhar: 'This is not a grandfather speaking'
Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya Nanda
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed pride in his grandson, Agastya Nanda, as his latest film, Ikkis, opened strongly at the box office in early 2026. Taking to X, he posted the collection shared by the makers, which shows Ikkis has opened 2026 on a solid note at the domestic box office, collecting Rs 22.05 crore within its first four days of release. He wrote in the caption expressing his excitement, "YO .. Agastya .. way to go .."

The film registered a strong opening, earning Rs 7.28 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 4.02 crore on Day 2. The momentum picked up over the weekend with collections of Rs 5.05 crore on Day 3 and Rs 5.70 crore on Day 4, taking the total India net box office collection to Rs 22.05 crore.

Also read: Dhurandhar box office collection day 31: Ranveer Singh BEATS Yash's KGF Chapter 2, enters top 5 highest grossing Indian films of all time, earns...

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. It was released on January 1, 2026.

Big B, who recently attended a previous screening of the upcoming war biopic, took to his blog and penned a heartfelt note. Revisiting some rare memories from the time when Agastya was born to watching him on the big screen, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Emotions flow.. As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS .. the time when his Mother, Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains .. his birth .. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue .. to the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard .. to his growth .. to the final personal decision of his to be an actor, and tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film."

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan breaks down remembering Dharmendra, shares never-heard-before story behind Sholay: 'Itni zor se unhone mujhe...'

Hailing Agastya's performance in the film, Big B described how he showcased an "unfiltered honesty" while portraying Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal."When he is in the frame, you only watch him .. and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema.. And the film is flawless in its presentation.. its writing.. its Direction..And when it ends .. the eyes filled with tears of joy and pride.. unable to speak out.. In silence. The silence that belongs to me.. my understanding.. no other," he concluded.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Beyond The Kerala Story: Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel to 2023 controversial blockbuser 'goes deeper', release date out
Beyond The Kerala Story: Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel to release on this date
Meet Pratham Mittal, newest judge on Shark Tank India Season 5, Masters' Union founder, his father is chancellor of...
Meet Pratham Mittal, newest judge on Shark Tank India Season 5
Who is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan's long-time partner from Ireland whom he is set to marry on...
Who is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan's long-time partner from Ireland
70 years of India’s Thorium research, breakthrough comes from US startup, what role did BARC's Anil Kakodkar play at private firm?
70 years of India’s Thorium research, breakthrough comes from US startup
BSEB Bihar STET 2025 Results Declared at bsebstet.com, get direct LINK here
BSEB Bihar STET 2025 Results Declared at bsebstet.com, get direct LINK here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement