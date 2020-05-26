Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 15 years of 'Bunty Aur Babli', recalls performing 'Kajra Re' with Abhishek, Aishwarya

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is in a celebratory mood today as he is rejoicing 15 years of the film Bunty and Babli, his first film with his son Abhishek Bachchan. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a special dance number which went on to become a major hit titled Kajra Re.

The song was shot before Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. Amitabh shared the film poster that also features the female lead Rani Mukerji and a picture of the three Bachchans performing to Kajra Re, live on stage at an event. He wrote in a tweet, "15 years .. “Bunty Aur Babli" ... my first film with Abhishek .. such fun .. and what a team .. !! .. and ‘kajaraare .. on all our stage shows .. yoo hooo."

Directed by Shaad Ali, the film revolved around two con artists and partners-in-crime and had Amitabh in the role of a cop Dashrath Singh, whose sole purpose in the film was to catch the two of them. Amitabh and Abhishek have also worked together in R Balki’s Paa whereas Aishwarya and Amitabh are now reportedly coming together in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan .

A sequel of the 2005 film is now set to reunite Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji after 11 years and will showcase them as the original Bunty Aur Babli. It will also introduce Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi as the new Bunty and the role of Babli will be played by Sharvari. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie was set to hit the theatres on June 26 but its future is unclear as of now owing to the coronavirus pandemic.