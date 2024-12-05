Both Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have not made any comments on media reports so far. Abhishek Bachchan has been active publically though, thanks to his newly released film I Want To Talk.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, are going through a rough patch in their personal life amid rumours of their divorce and reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. Both Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have not made any comments on media reports so far. Abhishek Bachchan has been active publically though, thanks to his newly released film I Want To Talk. The film that was released last month got an average response at the box office, however, one person who has appreciated and stood by Abhishek Bachchan and his performance in the film has been his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan has been active on X (formerly known as Twitter), heaping praises on Abhishek Bachchan's performance and sharing viewers' praise for his son's work in I Want To Talk. Today, Team Abhishek on X shared an appreciation message for Abhishek Bachchan, quoting that tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote a heartfelt message for his son, calling him 'superior'.

Resharing the post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Profound and filled with merit .. your humanity and your departure from any vanity as an actor in I WANT TO TALK, is what makes you superior !! ईश्वर कृपा, दादा जी दादी का आशीर्वाद, और पूरे परिवार का स्नेह और प्यार, सदा ! अच्छाई का परिणाम अच्छा होता है ! और तुम बहुत अच्छे हो (With God’s grace, the blessings of Grandpa and Grandma, and the love and affection of the entire family, always! Goodness brings good results! And you are very good)."

Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweets have especially garnered attention amid Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours.

