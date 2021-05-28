Amitabh Bachchan buys luxurious duplex apartment worth Rs 31 crore in Mumbai: Reports

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has become the owner of a palatial property worth Rs 31 in Mumbai. As per media reports, the sprawling duplex apartment spreads over an area of 5,184 sq.

Amitabh reportedly bought the plush property, in December, but registered it in April only. As per a Money Control report, the duplex apartment property is estimated to be worth Rs 60,000 per square foot, and Bachchan paid a stamp duty of Rs 62 lakh.

The registration document of the property have been reviewed by Money Control and according to it, the apartment is located on the 27th and 28th floors and also comes with six car parks.

It is interesting to note that filmmaker Anand L Rai also owns a duplex apartment worth Rs 25 crore in the same complex and the report says that actor Sunny Leone registered a â‚¹16 crore property in the same complex on March 28.

Amitabh Bachchan stays with his family in his luxurious Juhu bungalow named ‘Jalsa’. The actor had earlier revealed that used to belong to filmmaker NC Sippy and that he 'bought and rebuilt’ it. The Shehanshah of Bollywood owns houses named Prateeksha, Janak and others.

"Chupke Chupke ',with Hrishi Da, closing in to 46 years today .. that house that you see in the pic with Jaya .. is now Jalsa my home, bought & rebuilt .. many films shot there - Anand, Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta it was Producer NC Sippy's house , then…" he wrote in a tweet.

Earlier this month, the actor shared that his office Janak was flooded and shelters for some staff was blown away due to the cyclone Tauk Tae.

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ which released on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. The actor will be next seen in ‘Chechre’, ‘Jhund’, ‘Brahmastra’, Mayday and Goodbye. The actor is also set to make a comeback to the small screens with the thirteenth season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.