Interestingly, this land that Amitabh Bachchan bought from Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), is neither for his wife Jaya Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, nor his daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has bought land in Ayodhya, which is said to be worth Rs 86 lakh. According to media reports, this land bought by Big B is just 20 minutes away from the revered Ram Mandir. The land bought by Amitabh Bachchan is located in Tihura Manjha in Uttar Pradesh and is only 7 kilometers away from the Ram Mandir. According to media reports, the registration of this land was done on January 31.

Interestingly, this land that Amitabh Bachchan bought from Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), is neither for his wife Jaya Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, nor his daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Reports state that Amitabh Bachchan purchased the land in the name of Harivansh Rai Bachchan Memorial Trust from Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha. Rakesh Rishikesh Yadav, an official member of Harivansh Rai Bachchan Memorial Trust, has gotten the registration done from the Registrar's Office of Ayodhya.

Amitabh Bachchan's birthplace, Prayagraj (earlier Allahabad), is a four-hour drive from Ayodhya.

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan visited Ayodhya and invested in the land by Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). As per industry sources, the land is around 10,000 sqft and costs Rs 14.5 crore, Hindustan Times reported. "I am looking forward to embarking on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries," Amitabh Bachchan said at an event.

READ | 'I am the emperor not you...': Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's hilarious banter over who is 'royalty' of Bollywood goes viral, WATCH