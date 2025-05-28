Amitabh Bachchan has made this deal through the Mumbai-based real estate company The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

Amitabh Bachchan has acquiring a 25,000 square-foot land in Ayodhya, the site of Ram Mandir, further expanding his real estate holdings in the Uttar Pradesh city. The new plot is located next to The Sarayu, a premium land project in development by Mumbai-based real estate company The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). As per the sources from Hindustan Times, Bachchan has bought this land for a whopping sum of Rs 40 crore.

This recent purchase comes after Bachchan’s earlier investment in 2024, when he acquired a 10,000 square feet plot within The Sarayu for Rs 14.5 crore. In March 2025, Bachchan had also purchased a 54,454 square feet land, which is located around 10 km from the Ram Mandir, under the name of the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Trust and will be used to create a memorial honoring the life and literary legacy of his father, the renowned Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2024 Tamil-language action drama Vettaiyan, which was headlined by Rajinikanth. The TJ Gnanavel directorial also starred Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami in key roles. Made in around Rs 200 crore, Vettaiyan underperformed at the box office as it earned Rs 147 crore net in India and grossed Rs 250 crore worldwide.

The veteran superstar was last seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, which ran for seven months from August 12, 2024 to March 11, 2025. Amitabh will be back as the KBC host later this year. He also has multiple films lined up in his kitty, including Section 84, the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, and Brahmastra Part 2: Dev.

READ | Meet actor, who coached Kamal Haasan, trained Ranveer Singh; then became huge star, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, is now...