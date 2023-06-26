Search icon
Here's why Amitabh Bachchan broke his tradition of meeting fans barefoot, wore shoes this time

Amitabh Bachchan took to his official blog and shared photos of meeting his fans outside Jalsa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:36 PM IST

Here's why Amitabh Bachchan broke his tradition of meeting fans barefoot, wore shoes this time
Amitabh Bachchan/Tumblr Blog

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan never misses a chance to meet and greet his fans on Sunday, who specially come to catch a glimpse of the actor outside his bungalow, Jalsa. The past weekend was no exception. Big B waved to the awaiting fans at the gate of his residence on Sunday. However, this time he broke his ritual of meeting the fans 'bare feet'.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh revealed that he met his fans wearing shoes on Sunday as he had blisters on his feet. "A big difference today...SHOES...shoes because shooting bare feet, the whole of yesterday, gave rise to a rise in what is generally referred to bumps in the foot named blisters...a similar incident earlier had incapacitated the body for long so taking precaution...so the temple is still the same, and next time round it shall be revered", he wrote.

Big B also shared a string of images from the meet and greet session. Take a look at them here.

Big2

Big1

Big3
(Images sourced from Amitabh Bachchan official blog)

It was earlier this month only when Big B shared why he goes bare feet to meet his fans. He wrote, "some sarcastically commented on a few occasions....'who goes out wearing socks and bare feet'...I say 'I DO'.. you got a problem with that??!! You go to the temple bare feet .. my well-wishers are my temple !!".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be seen next in the action-thriller Ganapath Part 1. The Vikas Bahl directorial, which also features Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, is set for a theatrical release on October 20 ahead of the Dussehra festival on October 24. The 80-year-old actor will also play special appearances in The Umesh Chronicles and Ghoomer. Amitabh Bachchan also has Project K with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan lined up, which is set to release in cinemas on January 12, 2024.

