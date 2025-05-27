Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on May 25 and wrote, "And they tell me to change my signature .. to not put dots in it .. to not put curved lines .. to wear this to wear that .. to not

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who maintained a notable silence on social media platforms like X and his blog in recent days, has finally broken it and expressed frustration over constant criticism.

Big B took to his blog on May 25 and wrote, "And they tell me to change my signature .. to not put dots in it .. to not put curved lines .. to wear this to wear that .. to not visit here or there .. to not talk here, to not talk there .. when you talk they say why do you talk .. when you do not talk they say why you do not talk (sic)."

He shared a few lines from his late legendary father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poetry and wrote, "I may be carefree for myself; but I care for all. I know that there is no value within me; but even then I keep a valued relationship, a propinquity, with some."

"I have learnt how to live life, from the seas and oceans; to flow quietly and to exist in your own ardor your own avidity and zest The learnings from Babuji, my revered Father .. an eternal gift for my living and learning .. my gratitude and my affection ..(sic)."

Talking about India surpassing Japan and becoming the world's fourth-largest economy, he said, "And as I said on the X .. we become the 4rth largest economy in the World, beating Japan.... and in another 2.5 to 3 yrs shall become the 3rd largest economy in the World!!"

Calling it an "incredible achievement", Big B added, "What an Incredible achievement for a Country that became Independent just 75 yrs + ago. How many other nations that got Independent 75 yrs back, have attained this kind of achievement."

In the same blog, Big B also highlighted the bravery of "Agniveers" who protect the nation. "And what of the AgniVeers .. the young fighters that fought to protect us during this recent attack on our land .. 'The Agniveers are young, dynamic fighters serving under India's Agnipath scheme. Trained with discipline and patriotism, they embody courage and commitment."

"These soldiers serve for four years, gaining vital military experience. Agniveers represent a bold step in modernizing India's defense forces with youth, energy, and nationalistic spirit at their core," he concluded.