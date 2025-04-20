Amar Akbar Anthony, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 1 crore, earned Rs 15.5 crores at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing Bollywood film for 1977. If its collection is seen according to today's time, then it is more than the collection of Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of the film industry for 55 years. Big B, as he is fondly known, started his career in 1969, and since then, he has been an integral part of how Indian cinema has shaped up. Amitabh Bachchan is 82 years old now, but to this day, he is known for his immense hard work and unique style. Today, we will tell you about one of Amitabh Bachchan's most iconic films, which was such a blockbuster that it even beat Baahubali 2 48 years ago. We are talking about the film Amar Akbar Anthony, directed and produced by Manmohan Desai and written by Kader Khan, which was released in 1977.

Amar Akbar Anthony starred Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, Nirupa Roy, Pran, and Jeevan, and narrates the story of three brothers who are separated in childhood and are then adopted by families of different faiths: Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity.

Amar Akbar Anthony, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 1 crore, earned Rs 15.5 crores at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing Bollywood film for 1977. If its collection is seen according to today's time, then it is more than the collection of Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. 48 years ago, this film broke the record of many films today. Along with the story of the film, the songs were also very hit.

To this date, Amar Akbar Anthony is regarded as one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema and has an impressive 7.4 out of 10 rating on IMDb.

Amar Akbar Anthony was such a hit that it was remade in Tamil as Shankar Salim Simon (1978), in Telugu as Ram Robert Rahim (1980), and Malayalam as John Jaffer Janardhanan (1982). In Pakistan, the film was unofficially remade in Punjabi as Akbar Amar Anthony (1978).

