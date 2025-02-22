Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi had big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Meenakshi Sheshadri but it still flopped. The film became such a dud at the box office that it proved to be the last film of Manmohan Desai's directorial career.

Amitabh Bachchan is a superstar now with a series of super hit films in his name. However, many are unaware that Big B started his career with flop films. Early on, Amitabh Bachchan also worked in many multi-starrer films. There was an era in the film industry when filmmakers believed that a multi-starrer film was a guarantee of a hit. Manmohan Desai, who gave blockbusters like Don and Deewar, also made a film during this time when he cast big stars along with Amitabh Bachchan. However, due to Jeetendra, the plan got spoiled and the film was a big box office flop.

We are talking about the 1988 film Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi. This film, directed by Manmohan Desai, had a couple of stars but it became such a flop that it could not even recover its budget at the box office. Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi had four stars and was decided to be made after the success of 1977's Amar Akbar Anthony. Many changes were made in the film at the last minute and because of this, the film became a super flop. The film became such a dud at the box office that it proved to be the last film of Manmohan Desai's directorial career.

Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi had big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Meenakshi Sheshadri but it still proved to be a mega-flop.

Many are unaware that Jeetendra was going to be cast in this film earlier but due to many changes, Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi flopped badly. Manmohan Desai also announced that it was his last directed film. Initially, the script of Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi was written with Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Rishi Kapoor in mind but later, only Amitabh and Mithun Chakraborty were seen in the film.



When the making of this film was being discussed, they planned to name it Amar Akbar Anthony Part 2. The script was also prepared with Amitabh Bachchan as Gangaram, Jeetendra as Jamunadas, and Rishi Kapoor as Saraswatichandra. But Jeetendra left the film midway and Mithun Chakraborty replaced him. These last-minute changes are believed to backfire on the makers.

