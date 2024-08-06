Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan is 'biggest fan' of this actress, used to carry her shoes, later got slapped by her for…

Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest fan of this actress, who once slapped him.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 07:16 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Amitabh Bachchan is 'biggest fan' of this actress, used to carry her shoes, later got slapped by her for…
Amitabh Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman
Amitabh Bachchan is considered one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema. The actor has been impressing the audience with his performances over the years. However, do you know that he is a big fan of this actress who slapped her on set? 

In fact, he used to carry this actress' shoes to save her from the heat. She is none other than Waheeda Rehman. Amitabh Bachchan once revealed how he first got an opportunity to work with Waheeda Rehman and said, "The first time I got an opportunity to work with her (was) in the movie Reshma Aur Shera. During the shoot, there was a sequence where Sunil Dutt and Waheeda ji had to sit bare feet in the desert, where it was impossible to stand in the sand with our shoes, because of the high temperature."

He further added, "I was so worried about how Waheeda ji was managing to shoot in such extreme conditions, and too without footwear. So, as soon as the director announced a break, without wasting time, I took Waheeda ji's juttis and ran towards her. I can't even express how special the moment is to me." 

In one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, Waheeda Rehman revealed an anecdote when she slapped Amitabh Bachchan during the shoot. She revealed that in one of the scenes, she had to slap Amitabh and while were preparing for the shot, she jokingly told him that she was going to slap him really hard, so he should better be prepared for it. However, when the shot happened, she ended up hitting with her full force. 

She further revealed that it was an ‘error’ and recalled how Amitabh Bachchan didn’t take it personally and appreciated her for her believable acting skills. The actress also won National Film Award for this movie. The actress is regarded as one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently impressed everyone with his performance in Kalki 2898 AD. The film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in key roles and collected over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. 

