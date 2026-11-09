Amitabh Bachchan behind bulletproof glass reflects failure of PM Modi and Amit Shah, says Congress

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson said that bulletproof glass cover used by Amitabh Bachchan reflected the "failure" of the double-engine governments led by PM Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant has alleged that the bulletproof glass cover used by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan while greeting fans last week reflected the "failure" of the Centre and state governments. In a statement, he said the cover was removed on Sunday (November 8), questioning whether the decision was prompted by criticism or taken under pressure from the ruling BJP. He added that the actor himself would know the reason. "The bulletproof glass may have been removed, but when will the fear in the minds of Bollywood actors, artistes, producers and directors go away?" he asked.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah must answer when a secure environment would be provided to the film industry. Without naming Lawrence Bishnoi, the Congress leader alleged that the gangster responsible for creating the atmosphere of fear was "comfortably" lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail. He claimed the bulletproof glass episode reflected the "failure" of the double-engine governments led by PM Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra.

Bachchan has been meeting fans who gather outside his Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, for several years. However, for the first time last week, he appeared behind bulletproof glass, drawing criticism from the Opposition. Opposition leaders said the sight reflected a "poor" law-and-order situation under BJP rule, questioning why the famous actor had to stand behind bulletproof glass on his own premises. The extra layer of protection last week followed an email sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde threatening bomb blasts at Bachchan’s residence.

In recent months, several Bollywood personalities have received threats purportedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. On October 18, two shooters fired five rounds at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu. While the 36-year-old actor escaped largely unhurt, his car driver and a bystander, who is a vlogger, were injured.



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