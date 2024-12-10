Amitabh Bachchan continued to drop cryptic messages, and his latest tweet is seemingly another message for gossipmongers and naysayers.

Amid divorce rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues to drop cryptic messages that look like angry replies to gossipmongers. On Tuesday, Amitabh dropped a new tweet on his X (formerly Twitter), that says, "Sankshep, aadar samaan ki shep, heen ki samiksha, sukh-shanti rehne ki bhiksha. Suno kam bolo (Summary, interjection of respect, poor review, begging for peace and happiness, listen, say less)."

For the past few weeks, Amitabh Bachchan has been dropping cryptic tweets on his X, which seemingly is a cryptic dig at the naysayers and gossipmongers. Earlier in 2024, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been making headlines for the reports of their rumoured separation. In many instances, Aishwarya and Abhishek didn't arrive at the same time and made public appearances separately.

After months of speculations regarding their marriage, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attended an event with the actress's mother Brindya Rai. Film producer Anu Ranjan shared their pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, "So much love warmth". Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were all smiles as they posed for photographs which were also shared by actor Ayesha Jhulka on her social media account. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who have been married for over 17 years, are parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai

In a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan also thanked Aishwarya Rai for taking care of their daughter at home so that he has the liberty to pursue his film career. "In my household, I’m lucky I get to go out and make movies but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya and I thank her immensely for that but I don’t think the kids look at it that way. They don’t look at you as a third person, they look at you as the first person," Abhishek Bachchan was quoted by The Hindu, as saying.

Also read: Amid divorce rumours of Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh reveals he gets 'nervous, anxious' when Jaya calls him

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us