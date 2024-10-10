Junaid Khan responds to if he has a girlfriend on Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 16.

Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan will be gracing Amitabh Bachchan's reality game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The father-son duo's clip from the show is now going viral wherein Junaid's reaction to being asked about his girlfriend, leaves Aamir surprised.

In the video shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Junaid asked Amitabh Bachchan, "Sir, aapke shaadi k din aap nervous the, excited the (Were you nervous or excited on your wedding day)?" a surprised Aamir interrupted, saying, "Aare aese sawaal nahi puchte bhai (You can't ask such questions). Kuch bhi poonch raha hai yeh (He is asking anything)."

At this, Amitabh first made a face and then laughed. Junaid looked a little embarrassed. After this Amitabh asked Junaid if he is married, to which he replied in negative. Amitabh then asked, "Aapki yaadon mein koi hai kya aane waali (Is there anyone coming in your dreams)?" Junaid laughed, saying, "Hum baad mein baat karte hai uske baare mein (We will talk about it later)." At this, Aamir gave a surprised look at Junaid, who laughed, looking at his father.

Amitabh looked at the camera and said, "Aaj baat jo hai sarwajanik ho jaayegi (This matter will become public today)." This made Aamir laugh. The video was shared with the caption, "Shaadi ki baat ko lekar AB, Aamir aur Junaid ke beech hua masti-mazak (There was fun and teasing among Amitabh, Aamir, and Junaid on wedding)! (Laughing face emoji). Dekhiye (Watch) #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 11th October raat 9 baje (pm) sirf (only on) #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Junaid Khan recently made his grand debut with the Netflix film Maharaj. The film also starred Sharvari Wagh, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shalini Pandey in key roles and Junaid's debut performance won several hearts of the audience. Aamir Khan, who was on a break after Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, is all set to make a comeback to films with Sitaare Zameen Par.

