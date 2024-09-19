Twitter
Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan apologises for this reason in viral video: 'Galat ho gaya tha...'

Here's the reason why Amitabh Bachchan has issued an apology on his social media handles.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 09:13 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan has issued an apology after mispronouncing Marathi word 'kachra' in a video. The 81-year-old superstar had shared a video on his Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) accounts on Wednesday in which he pledged not to litter on streets. However, his friend Sudesh Bhosale, pointed out a mistake the actor made in the video. Bhosale has sung various hits for Bachchan such as 'Jumma Chumma De De', 'Sona Sona', 'Say Shava Shava', and 'Meri Makhna Meri Soniye'.

On Thursday, Big B shared another video on his social media handles, where he narrated the same and apologised for his mistake. The caption of the post read, "Had done a video where pronunciation was wrong. So corrected it. Apologies." He began the video by saying in Hindi, "Hello, I'm Amitabh Bachchan. A few days ago, I shared a video on raising social awareness stating that I won't litter. I also said the same thing in Marathi language, and my pronunciation in Marathi was a bit incorrect." "The word 'kachra' in Marathi was mispronounced. My friend Sudesh Bhosale informed me about the mispronunciation. Hence, I'm making this video, this time with correct pronunciation," he added.

The Sholay actor is currently hosting the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Bachchan was most recently seen playing the mythological character of Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The science fiction action drama film broke several records at the box office, grossed Rs 1040 crore worldwide (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk), and became the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024.

Amitabh will be seen next in the Tamil-language drama Vettaiyan. He will reunite with Rajinikanth after 33 years for the TJ Gnanavel film. Also starring Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati, the film will release in cinemas worldwide on October 10, two days ahead of the Dussehra 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages. 
 
