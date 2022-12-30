Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher-starrer Uunchai completes 50 days in theatres, a rarity since OTT boom

Uunchai

In the day and age of the OTT revolution, ambitious pan-India blockbusters, the 50 Days, 100 Days celebrations are now far-fetched dreams. The Silver Jubilees, Golden Jubilees, and Diamond Jubilees have become history. However, here's a film that achieved a feat that is considered impossible.

Sooraj Bharjatya's directorial Uunchai completed 50 days in theatres and it's still running in 100+ cinemas. The Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani starrer was released on November 11, and it grew from strength to strength. Trade expert Taran Adarsh posted about Uunchai's achievement, and wrote, "While most films face outright rejection / run out of fuel in Week 1 itself, #Uunchai celebrates 50 days in cinemas today… Running across 141 screens in #India in Week 8."

Here's the tweet

With Uunchai, Sooraj Barjatya returned to direction after a gap of seven years. Uunchai has scaled its own Mount Everest, breaking the barometers of the so-called success formula.