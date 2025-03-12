Apart from Amitabh Bachchan as Ravi Khanna and Parveen Babi as Neela Rajvansh, Majboor starred Pran, Farida Jalal, Sulochana Latkar, D. K. Sapru, Iftekhar, Satyen Kappu, and Rehman. It became such a success in Bollywood that it was then remade in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Parveen Babi and Amitabh Bachchan have been part of a lot of iconic Bollywood films, however, one of their most memorable films, to this date, is the one in which they were paired together for the first time. Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi first appeared together in the 1974 film Majboor. It not only marked their first collaboration but also was a hit at the box office.

Majboor, released in December 1974, was directed by Ravi Tandon and written by Salim-Javed. It became such a success in Bollywood that it was then remade in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film was remade in Telugu as Raja (1976), in Tamil as Naan Vazhavaippen (1979), and in Malayalam as Ee Kaikalil (1986). Majboor also served as an inspiration for the 2008 film Jimmy.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan as Ravi Khanna and Parveen Babi as Neela Rajvansh, Majboor starred Pran, Farida Jalal, Sulochana Latkar, D. K. Sapru, Iftekhar, Satyen Kappu, and Rehman.

Majboor also gave wings to the iconic pairing of Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi who later went on to work in several hit films including Amar Akbar Anthony, Kaala Patthar, Suhaag, and Shaan.

Majboor's music was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and though many might be unaware, the film was loosely inspired by not one but two American films - Zig Zag and Cold Sweat.

Salim-Javed, who wrote the story of Majboor, initially narrated it to Ramesh Sippy who liked it but wanted to make a film on a larger scale. Later, Ravi Tandon made Majboor, and Ramesh Sippy went on to make Sholay with Salim-Javed.

Majboor, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 23 lakh, earned over Rs 2 crore at the box office.

