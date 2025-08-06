Amitabh Bachchan and Kishore Kumar had fallout over his last film, Rajesh Khanna jumped at opportunity to..., worked for...

Why did Amitabh Bachchan and Kishore Kumar have a fight? Kishore Kumar's son, Amit Kumar, opened up about what happened between Amitabh Bachchan and Kishore Kumar and said that the misunderstanding first arose when the singer was directing his last film, Mamta Ki Chhaon Mein.

One of the main reasons for Amitabh Bachchan's stardom is also the magical voice of Kishore Kumar, which gave a melodious voice to his onscreen characters. Kishore Kumar lent his voice to many superstars throughout his career; however, his collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan was the most prevalent. But, there came a time when Amitabh Bachchan and Kishore Kumar's collaboration went through a turbulent time.

Why did Amitabh Bachchan and Kishore Kumar have a fallout?

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Kishore Kumar's son, Amit Kumar, opened up about what happened between Amitabh Bachchan and Kishore Kumar. Amit Kumar said, "Misunderstandings are a part of human relationships. My father was human, too. And Mr Bachchan has been a great actor. We’ve always had a good relationship with him, but yes, there was a bit of misunderstanding at that time."

Amit Kumar further added, "My father was directing Mamta Ki Chhaon Mein, it was his last directorial project, and he felt having a big actor in it would help. Naturally, we suggested Mr Bachchan’s name. But at that time, Amitabh ji was extremely busy. Somewhere during all the back-and-forth, a misunderstanding developed.” Amit Kumar added that the media sensationalised the situation initially, but things got fine eventually. "The media really exaggerated it… You know how the media is. But later, everything got sorted out. Mr Bachchan came home, they hugged it out, the misunderstanding was cleared," he said.

Who played the lead role in Kishore Kumar's final film?

Rajesh Khanna, who was often portrayed as Amitabh Bachchan's rival, eventually played the role in Kishore Kumar's last directorial project, Mamta Ki Chhaon, that too, for free.

Did Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna have a fight?

Amitabh Bachchan, for many years, was held responsible for denting Rajesh Khanna's stardom during the 70s. In the book, Rajesh Khanna: The Untold Story of India’s First Superstar, Rajesh Khanna’s secretary and associate of 20 years, Prashant Roy, once wrote, "Those days, Kakaji used to be very angry with Amitabh Bachchan. He used to tell his close friends that Hrishikesh Mukherjee was his favourite director, but Amitabh had filled his ears."