Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai represent the first family of Bollywood, but right now they’re in the news for wrong reasons.

The Bachchans, one of the most respected families in Bollywood, are in the headlines for the rumours of divorce between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. The couple or the family, headed by Amitabh Bachchan, hasn’t issued any statement on the matter.

Amid the rumours, the fans have been searching for old videos of the family in which they can be seen enjoying good times. One such video is from a party thrown by Amitabh Bachchan’s company—ABCL. It’s an old video posted by YouTube channel Lehren Retro in which many actors and actresses can be seen hanging out with Amitabh Bachchan.

Out of these actors are some very known faces such as Aishwarya Rai, Aditya Chopra and Aamir Khan. There are many other prominent Bollywood personalities in the video as well. It brings back many memories from the ‘90s when filmmaking was not as established industry as it is today. Back then, filmmaking was more of passion than business. Though the film stars have always enjoyed a cult status in India.

ABCL or Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited was founded in 1995 and it was the first such cohesive step towards bringing the film industry and event management industry together, and who could have been a better person than Amitabh Bachchan to helm the affair. The company didn’t fare well though and it brought a lot of debt for the Bachchans.

