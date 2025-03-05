One thing Amitabh Bachchan never shies away from expressing is his appreciation for his son Abhishek Bachchan’s acting prowess. Just recently, Amitabh Bachchan responded to a few tweets praising Abhishek Bachchan.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan gives fewer interviews to media persons but has always made it a point to not only be in touch with his fans through X (formerly known as Twitter) but also share his honest, unfiltered opinions via his account. One thing Amitabh Bachchan never shies away from expressing is his appreciation for his son Abhishek Bachchan’s acting prowess. Just recently, Amitabh Bachchan responded to a few tweets praising Abhishek Bachchan. On X (formerly known as Twitter), one user, in defense of the Be Happy actor, wrote, "Abhishek Bachchan unnecessarily became the victim of ‘nepotism’ negativity, but the amount of good films in his filmography is very high. This is what I think, if you feel the same or otherwise, lmk!"

Amitabh Bachchan reiterated the sentiments, "I feel the same .. and not just because I am his father." In another tweet, as a fan shared the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Be Happy, Amitabh Bachchan replied, "Abhishek you are extraordinary .. how you adapt and change with each film character is an art, which is incredible .. love you Bhaiyu."

Reacting to another video of Abhishek arriving at an event, Amitabh Bachchan couldn't help but praise his son, saying, "superior...Abhishek... stunning...Abhishek...the walk the grace and...THE STYLE...and no fuss, just a normal being...away from the unnecessary display of excitement or attention seeking... "

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza’s upcoming directorial Be Happy, a dance drama, starring Abhishek Bachchan is all set to release digitally on March 14. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, and Inayat Verma, with Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. Be Happy is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video. Be Happy is a heartfelt tribute to the unbreakable bond between a devoted single father, Shiv, and his spirited, quick-witted daughter, Dhara.