Smita Patil, often regarded as the finest and greatest actress in the history of Indian cinema, died at just 31, but lived an unforgettable life. Smita Patil primarily worked in Hindi and Marathi films. In her career, spanning over a decade, the actress appeared in over 80 films and is still remembered by audiences for her big eyes, radiant face, and serious acting skills. Smita Patil, who was honored with the Padma Shri in 1985, made her debut with Shyam Benegal's Charandas Chor (1975). However, she started her career much before that, as a television newsreader on the newly transmitting Mumbai Doordarshan, the Indian government-run broadcaster.

Smita Patil had a short but impactful career, during which she worked with many superstars, including Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Raj Babbar, among others. Smita Patil's professional journey was magnificent, however, it was her personal life that attracted the most attention.

Smita Patil fell in love with her co-star Raj Babbar after meeting with him on the sets of the 1982 film Bheegi Palkein. He was already married to Nadira Babbar at the time. But, the duo were so in love that Raj Babbar soon left his first wife and married Smita Patil, a move which drew much criticism from media and fans. Their son, actor Prateik Babbar was born, in November 1986.

Sadly, over two weeks after Prateik Babbar was born, Smita Patil died at just 31 due to childbirth complications in December 1986. Over ten of her films were released posthumously.

Many are unaware that at the peak of her career, Smita Patil was considered one of the greatest rivals of actress Shabana Azmi. In 2015, Shabana Azmi once addressed this rivalry at an event and said, "Smita and I could never be friends. The rivalry between us, some of it manufactured by the media and some of it real, caused tension. I have said it before, and I do so today, that I have been guilty of making uncharitable remarks about her. I regret it. There were efforts of reconciliation, and we were able to maintain civility, but we were never able to turn into friendship. But at no point did it spill over to our families."

