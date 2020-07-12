Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek test positive for COVID-19: Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Dhanush, Riteish wish them speedy recovery

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been tested positive for coronavirus. Big B took to his Twitter page and tweeted about getting diagnosed with coronavirus and it read as "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !"

Now many celebrities wished them speedy recovery along with several netizens. It was Riteish Deshmukh who tweeted by Abhishek by writing, "Get well soon my brother - @juniorbachchan- praying for the family’s well being and good health- love you man".

Check out a few celeb reactions below:

Dr Harsh Vardhan, the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences also tweeted, "Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery!@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #COVID