Soon after Amitabh Bachchan dropped a cryptic tweet saying, "Bach gaye," gangster Goldy Dhillon gave an open threat to Amitabh and Abhishek online of killing them.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan received a death threat from gangster Goldy Dhillon online, soon after Big B dropped the cryptic tweet of 'bach gaye' on November 16. Amid the fearful environment, with Bollywood actors being haunted by criminals, Amitabh Bachchan received bomb threat emails targeting his Juhu residence, Jalsa, on October 23, November 6, and November 12, 2026. Now, in the latest warning, gangster Goldy stated that the father-son duo, Amitabh and Abhishek, will be killed despite taking security measures, including bulletproof cabins. In his Facebook post, Goldy stated that if the Delhi special cell has arrested two of his men, they have 200 more who will complete the task.

What did Goldy Dhillon say in his social media post?

In the post, Goldy called Amitabh an alleged contributor to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Goldy clearly mentioned that 'culprits of Sikh genocide won't be spared'. He wrote, "Mein Goldy Dhillon aaj jo Bombay vich Delhi special cell ne sade 2 prah (Vikas Thakur) (Deepak Singh) arrest kite a ehe sade pra ne ehna da kise hor gang nal na jodeya Jave."

Goldy called Amitabh-Abhishek culprits of Sikh genocide

Goldy stated that despite the arrest, their mission can still be carried out as there are over 200 men in the city, waiting for the order. He wrote, "Sade 2 pra fade jan nal koi wardaat talli nhi hai te na hi talegi kioki sade 200 pra hor teyar ne Bombay vich. Jihne vi 1984 genocide de doshi ne ehna nu kadi vi maaf nahi kita javega bhavein Koi v hove kise v desh ch hove. Ehna da sodha jarur lgega jehda vi Sikh kom de Khilaf bolega oh sada v dushman hai koi v hove sanu koi fark ni." He concluded the post stating, "Note: Ehe jinhe marzi bulletproof cabin bnva len, kuch v kr len. Dona peo-putta nu marage, bulletproof ch hi marangey. (Amitabh Bachan te Abhishek) (sic)."

Police have yet to verify this post and initiate an investigation into this new threat. Even the actor's team has not issued any statement on the same.