The father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended the fifth and final T20I match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, February 2. After India defeated England by 150 runs and clinched the T20I series, Amitabh and Abhishek headed to Mumbai's popular restaurant Madras Cafe to celebrate the victory.

A couple of video of both the stars have now gone viral on social media, in which they are seen stepping out of the restaurant one after the another. The fans are cheering for Amitabh and Abhishek and clicking their pictures as they are surrounded by their security guards. While the Senior Bachchan was seen in a white hoodie, Junion Bachchan was seen wearing Team India's jersey.

Sharing his experience of watching the match, Amitabh later took to his official blog and wrote, "The time really was at the Wankhede Stadium for the cricket game between India v England...the 4th match of the series of 5...and we turn victorious at 4-1 and today took the pants off the Brits....ahat a drubbing we gave them...beating them in a One Day game by 150 runs !!! uff !!! that is not even a joke...it’s simply a devastation, destroyed, ravaged...by a superiority unheard of...Team INDIA...pride and salutations and much much more." Amitabh also shared pictures of himself and Abhishek enjoying the match at the Wankhede Stadium. Netizens corrected the Sholay star in the comments section that it was the fifth match in the series and it was a T20 International and not a One Day International.

Apart from Amitabh and Abhishek, several other celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Rajeev Shukla, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Rishi Sunak, Narayan Murthy, and Manoj Badale, were spotted at the final match of the series, which saw Abhishek Sharma hitting highest ever score of 135 by an Indian batsman in a T20 International.