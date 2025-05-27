A throwback photo of Amitabh Bachchan taken in Dubai in 1983 is currently going viral on social media. In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan is dressed in traditional clothing. The young Amitabh Bachchan looks classy in the photo; however, the reason it's going viral is for his luxurious watch.

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the greatest, most accomplished and commercially successful actors in the Indian film industry, has retained the title of being the 'Shahenshah of Bollywood' for over five decades. Amitabh Bachchan is especially popular among the masses for his powerful acting skills, his deep voice, and distinctive style. However, apart from his films, Amitabh Bachchan is also known for his love for luxury watches.

Amitabh Bachchan, in the photo, is wearing what is called the Concord Delirium Très Mince, model number EG342083CDY. The watch looks fairly simple at first glance; however, back in 1979, it cost around CHF 20000, nearly Rs. 1.9 lakh, a huge amount for a wristwatch.

This wristwatch worn by Amitabh Bachchan was all the more special as it was the world’s thinnest quartz watch - only 2mm thick, including the glass.

The watch had a gold case, a gold dial, and a leather strap, and over time, inspired designs of other famous brands, including Swatch, Audemars Piguet, and Piaget.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Rajinikanth's Vettiyan. Made on a budget of Rs 600 crores, Kalki 2898 AD emerged as a superhit, earning Rs 1000 crore at the box office, becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

