Amitabh adopted 'Bachchan' as surname to AVOID..., brother Ajitabh reveals major family secret, Big B was to be named...

Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother, Ajitabh, revealed how 'Bachchan' came into existence as the official surname, and even disclosed their original name decided by their poet father, Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan isn't just a name but an identity itself. Bachchan doesn't need an introduction, and it's a brand in itself. But do you know that Bachchan isn't the original surname of the Indian superstar? Amitabh's younger brother, Ajitabh, recently interacted with RJ Sachin, revealing major family secrets. Sharing the fascinating origin of their family name, Ajitabh revealed that their father, celebrated poet Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, intentionally replaced their original surname Srivastava with Bachchan as a strong stand against India’s entrenched caste system.
How Amitabh Srivastava became Amitabh Bachchan?
For the unversed, Harivansh Rai belonged to the Kayastha community and first used Bachchan as a pen name. The word means 'child-like' in Hindi, and was a term of affection used by his mother, Big B's grandmother, Teji Bachchan. Ajitabh told RJ Sachin, "She would call him, ‘Bachchanwa kidhar hai?’ He liked that and began using it as his writing name." Eventually, the alias became the family’s formal surname. When Amitabh was admitted to school, Bachchan was officially adopted as a surname, marking a conscious disavowal of caste-based identity.
Amitabh was to be named Inquilab and Ajitabh...
Ajitabh went on to reveal that even their names were meant to be a close reflection of the struggle and victory of Indian Independence. Disclosing his father's ideas of naming their sons, he said, "My brother was five years older, and my father wanted to name him Inquilab, because he was struggling for independence. My name was to be Azad. I was born in Independent India." The younger brother further revealed that his painter daughter has even created portraits depicting Inquilab and Azad. Interestingly, Big B did movies, Inquilab and Main Azaad Hoon, in his prime. On the work front, Big B was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Currently, he's busy hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.