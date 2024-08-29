Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Amit Sial's social drama Tikdam to be screened for senior officials and government representatives in Lucknow

Amit Sial's social drama Tikdam to have a special screening in Lucknow for senior officials.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Aug 29, 2024

Amit Sial's social drama Tikdam to be screened for senior officials and government representatives in Lucknow
Amit Sial in Tikdam
    Actor Amit Sial and filmmaker Vivek Anchalia's social drama Tikdam will be having a special screening for senior officials, and government representatives in Lucknow on Thursday.

    The event will bring together IAS, IPS officers, and senior UP government officials as well as students and teachers, offering them an opportunity to experience this moving film firsthand. Also present for the screening will be the lead actor Amit Sial and director. The screening is set to take place today at a school in Lucknow.

    Tikdam also stars Arisht Jain, Aarohi Saud, Divyansh Dwivedi, and Nayan Bhatt. The filming took place in Ramnagar, Nainital, Uttarakhand. The film explores the touching relationship between a father and his children amidst a backdrop of environmental and social challenges.

    The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Parth Gajjar, Poonam Shroff, Savio Shenoy, and Shweta Sharma Anchalia. Talking about Amit Sial, he has appeared in Charlie Ke Chakkar Mein, which he co-wrote and co-produced. His other recent acting includes ISSAQ, a Hindi adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, shot in Varanasi, which is the equivalent of Mercutio, and Coffin Maker, set in Goa with Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Randeep Hooda.

    Sial worked for Indian producer Ekta Kapoor and Bejoy Nambiar's film Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi. He is also known for his work in Mirzapur, Maharani, Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega, Kathmandu Connection, and Inside Edge.

    Tikdam marks filmmaker Anchalia's directorial debut. It has won Special Mention at both The Indian International Festival of Houston & Jagran Film Festival in India. Vivek Anchalia is also the story and co-screenplay writer of Netflix's second original film in India Rajma Chawal.

    Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

