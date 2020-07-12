Amit Sadh to get precautionary COVID-19 test done after 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' co-star Abhishek tests positive

As Abhishek Bachchan got tested positive for coronavirus, Amit Sadh took to his social media pages and assured his fans and well-wishers that he is feeling perfectly fine. However, he also claimed that he will be getting tested as a precautionary measure. For the uninitiated, Abhishek and Amit have been snapped from the past few days at a dubbing studio in Mumbai. The duo worked together in the recently released Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Amit's statement read as "Hi All. Thank you everyone for all your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine, however will get a precautionary COVID-19 test done today. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery."

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Abhishek had written today on his Instagram page, "Yesterday, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to the hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Today, both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive for coronavirus. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda's results are negative.

Social media pages are flooded with 'get well soon' messages for the Bachchan family from celebrities, fans and well-wishers around the world.