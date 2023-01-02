Amit Sadh recalls his suicidal phase, says 'when you criticise a person, you bring sorrow to their life'

Amit Sadh/Instagram

Amit Sadh is known for his effortless performances in films like Kai Po Che!, Gold, and Super 30 among others. The actor has always been candid and honest in his interviews. In a recent podcast with Chetan Bhagat, he revealed that he contemplated suicide four times in his teenage years.

Now, in a recent interview, Amit recalled his depressed phase and said that he is fortunate that 'good people' in his life helped him come out of that phase. Talking to ETimes, the Sarkar 3 actor said, "People have to become better. We need to become kind and gentle. I have been very fortunate that I’ve had good people in my life. When I was going through the phase, a few genuine people called me, spoke to me and I felt okay after a few days."

He further added how it's important for people in the film industry to be nicer to each other as he added, "Everyone has parents, grandparents and family. But for people in the movie business, we spend the maximum time with ourselves and our colleagues. We tend to work long hours, sometimes 12 to 18 hours on a set. So we end up spending more time with our co-workers than we do with our family. Invariably, since we spend so much more time with our industry friends and colleagues it’s important to be nicer to each other. We should be more polite. Uss se log bach jate hain (People can be saved that way). It is when we receive love is when we get hope."



READ | Amit Sadh talks about his stint in Bigg Boss 1, says 'I don't have any grudges'

"When you criticize a person, disappoint them, demean them, you will bring sorrow to their life. Jab insaan ki zindagi mein dukh aata hai, uska dimag kharab ho jata hai (People lose their mind when they’re subjected to sorrow). Tab woh insaan galat cheezon ke bare mein sochne lagta hai (That’s when people start thinking the wrong way). I am talking about this out of my own experience. I was lucky and fortunate that I got out of that phase, but it was the people around me who helped me. We just need to be nice to each other irrespective of whether you are a big star or a small technician", Amit concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amit was last seen reprising his role as the cop Kabir Sawant in the second season of the psychological crime thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows starring Abhishek Bachchan. His last film was the 2020 biographical drama film Shakuntala Devi based on the life of the legendary mathematician portrayed by Vidya Balan.