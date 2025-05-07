Just like countless Indians, Amit Sadh is happy with the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces, and he has a strong message for the country's enemies.

May 7, 2025, a date that will be remembered for Operation Sindoor, when the Indian Armed Forces strikes Pakistan, avenging the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack that caused the death of 25 Indians and 1 Nepali. The mission of bombing 9 terror camps in PoJK and Pakistan has left every Indian proud. Ever since Wednesday morning, several actors and netizens have congratulated the Armed Forces for their bravery, and now even Amit Sadh have joined the bandwagon.

Amit is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Pune Highway, and he joins DNA India for the promotions. Ask Amit his thoughts about the success of Operation Sindoor, and he expresses it with happiness, saying that this is just the beginning. Amir says, "I'm proud of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Yeh toh shuruvat hai. Mujhe pata hai ki hum yaha rukenge nahi (This is just the beginning. I know this will not stop here)." Amit not only shares his happiness but also warns about the consequences if Pakistan tries to play dirty and retaliate.

About Operation Sindoor

Soon after the attack, a press note was published officially, stating that the attack was “measured, precise and non-escalatory," which was aimed at terror infrastructure. The press release statement reads, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted." Later on Wednesday morning, it was revealed that Indian forces selected the targets with the intent of eliminating top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India

About Pune Highway

The upcoming film is a crime thriller based on the reunion of friends that went wrong. The movie stars Amit Sadh, Jim Sarbh, with Manjari Fadnnis, Rajit Kapur, Anuvab Pal and more. Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul daCunha, Pune Highway will release in cinemas on May 16.