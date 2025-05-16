Amit Sadh opens up about supporting indie films like Pune Highway, and why he's inactive in films from past two years.

After impressing the masses and critics with his performances in commercial movies like Kai Po Che, Sarkar 3, Sultan, Gold, and Super 30, actor Amit Sadh is now coming up with a suspense thriller, Pune Highway. Unlike his other projects, this film is backed by a major corporate studio. Instead, this film is made with 'heart and soul' by independent producers.

Amit has made sure to support this film without thinking about his career. Thus, he didn't do any projects until the Pune Highway release. The actor joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation and discusses his take on cinema and why a talent like him is out of work for years. The Akira actor emphasises how, back in the 70s and 80s, producers used to put everything at stake for their film.

Taking inspiration from those gutsy people, Amit reveals that he stepped away from acting for years because of Pune Highway, "Main logo ko example deta ki pehle to log sadak pe aa jate the. Tumhe pata hai ki main 2 saal se ghar pe baitha hoon, iss film ko support karne ke liye," Amit says. He further adds, "Mujhe darr tha ki yeh badi achi picture bani hai, aur agar iske muqabale meri koi film nahi aayi, toh it would indirectly affect this film as well. Chalna, na-chalna yeh kismat ki baat hai, par jo kartavya-pratha hai, woh bahut badi cheez hai (I would give people an example that earlier people would go bankrupt to complete their film. You know I have been sitting at home for two years to support this film," Amit says. He further adds, "I was afraid that this is a very good picture, and if no other film of mine came in comparison to this, then it would indirectly affect this film as well. To move or not to move is a matter of luck, but the duty that one has to follow is a very big thing)."

Amit lauds his team, Pune Highway, and says, "Main dusro ke baare mein nahi boluga. But mujhe bahut khushi hai ki mein ek aisi team ka hissa hoon, jinone sab-kuch neechod ke ek achi kahani likhi aur back ki hai (I will not talk about others. But I am very happy that I am a part of such a team, which has written a good story and put everything in perfect quantity)." Pune Highway also stars Jim Sarbh and Majari Fadnnis in key roles. Pune Highway is releasing in cinemas on May 16.