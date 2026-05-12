Amish Tripathi quashes rumours of Ranveer Singh playing Lord Shiva in Shiva Trilogy: 'The rights are with me'

Amish Tripathi has denied reports claiming Ranveer Singh will play Lord Shiva in an adaptation of The Immortals of Meluha.

Speculation around Ranveer Singh playing Lord Shiva in a film adaptation of The Immortals of Meluha has now been dismissed by author Amish Tripathi himself.

The rumours began after reports claimed that Ranveer had reportedly acquired the rights to the popular book series along with Birla Studios and was planning to headline the project as Lord Shiva. The buzz gained even more attention because the actor has been riding high on the success of Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, both of which performed strongly at the box office.

However, Amish Tripathi has now clarified that no such deal has happened yet. In an interaction with Variety India, the writer denied the reports and confirmed that the rights are still with him.

“The rights for the Shiva Trilogy are with me. And nothing has been signed with anyone as yet. Of course, I have huge respect for Ranveer, and am a big fan of his. But this news is not true,” Amish said.

Interestingly, this is not the first time The Immortals of Meluha has been linked to a film adaptation. Back in 2012, Karan Johar had acquired the rights to develop the project under Dharma Productions

, with Karan Malhotra attached as director. However, the ambitious project never took off and was reportedly shelved due to concerns over possible backlash surrounding the on-screen depiction of a Hindu deity.

Later, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also acquired the rights, but that version too failed to move forward.

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding who will eventually adapt the Shiva Trilogy for the big screen.