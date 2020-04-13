Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, here's how Siddhant Chaturvedi is keeping himself creatively occupied

Siddhant Chaturvedi has made waves with the character of MC Sher in GullyBoy and made a place in the hearts of the audience like no other. The current pandemic impacting all have made one's mind creatively blocked and boredom isn't allowing us to be happy and creatively active.

Now Siddhant shares his secret of being creatively occupied in order to avoid the negative emotions. He said, "I’m keeping myself occupied – going through my scripts, practicing lines, working out, trying to follow my normal routines basically. But, the most important thing is looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel, focusing on how social distancing will be a beneficial step for the greater good of our nation. That’s what I’m keeping in mind right now."

Apart from being a great actor and making a banging debut in Gully Boy, he is also a fashion icon. The actor's looks are blazing and completely lit. Siddhant’s social media is full of his jaw-dropping looks. Siddhant has aced a wide variety of looks and surely has got a lot more in store for us. On the work front, Siddhant will be keeping busy this year and is looking forward to a packed 2020, with various projects set up for him starting with Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's film where he will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Recently, in a conversation, when ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh was asked which actor was he keen on seeing playing his role in his biopic, Yuvraj said, "Probably, I’d play myself — that would be a bit desperate… (chuckles) hai na? See, that’s the director’s job to decide. If it’s going to be a Bollywood film, then Siddhant Chaturvedi — the guy who played MC Sher in Gully Boy (2019) — is a good option; I’d love to see him in the film."