Amidst alleged threats from Nana Patekar and MNS, Tanushree Dutta thanks Mumbai police for support

Tanushree Dutta has thanked the Mumbai police in a statement for coming out in support and protecting her and helping in strengthening her resolve. After calling out Nana Patekar for alleged sexual harassment on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss in her recent interviews, Tanushree has also shared that she has been receiving threats from the veterean actor’s side. She also shared that MNS party has threatened her with a violent attack in an interview with Navbharat Times.

In a statement, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress has said that in the middle of all the threats, Mumbai Police reached out to her and offered their help and support. Here’s what her full statement read:

“Raj Thackrey’s MNS party in an interview given to a leading daily (Navbharat times) has threatened me with a violent attack. This on top of other threats issued to me from Nana's side.

Amidst all this, the Mumbai police has reached out and offered their support. They have promised me 24 hours police protection and have posted their armed personnel around my home. I would like to thank the Mumbai police force for coming forward to protect me and helping me strengthen my resolve.”

MNS party in an interview given to a leading daily has threatened me with a violent attack. This on top of other threats issued to me from Nana's side...I would like to thank Mumbai police force for coming forward to protect me & helping me strengthen my resolve: Tanushree Dutta pic.twitter.com/Sk3k1eddJA — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

While several names from B-Town have come out in Tanushree’s support, there are others who chose to keep mum avoided to comment directly on the controversy. As of now, Nana Patekar is shooting for Housefull 4 in Jaisalmer and is reportedly planning to send a legal notice to the actress.