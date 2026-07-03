Amid Welcome to the Jungle hit run, Akshay Kumar earns more money, yields profit of Rs 7 crore in a month with this HUGE move

When it comes to earning money, it seems no one can beat Akshay Kumar. No wonder why he's called Khiladi Kumar. Read on to know more.

After facing a slump in recent years, Akshay Kumar has bounced back and how. This year, he has given two hits (Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle), and now he has earned a profit of Rs 7 crore in a month. As per the reports, Akki has sold two luxury apartments in Mulund West for a combined Rs 12.38 crore. A month before, he sold two other properties in Borivali. According to the property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, on June 30, 2026, the latest transactions were registered.

Akshay Kumar major rewards for investments in Mulund

Located on the 18th floor of Tower B at Oberoi Enigma on LBS Road in Mulund West, each apartment has a RERA carpet area of 1,886 sq ft. They were reportedly sold for Rs 6.19 crore, which brings the total deal to Rs 12.38 crore.

Reportedly, as per the documents, a stamp duty of Rs 37.14 lakh was paid on each transaction. When it comes to both apartments, the total stamp duty is Rs 74.28 lakh. Both apartments also have three car parking spaces.

Also read: Exclusive: Kiran Kumar on reaction to Welcome to the Jungle, admits Tezaab’s Lotiya Pathan image kept him away from comedies: 'Kuch characters zindagi mein...'

For the unversed, in October 2017, Akki had purchased the two apartments from Oberoi Constructions for a combined Rs 9 crore. With this big move, the actor earned a profit of over Rs 3.3 crore on the two properties.

Akshay Kumar's property sale in Borivalli

In June, Akshay sold the other two apartments in the Oberoi Sky City complex in Borivali East. One of the apartments, sold for Rs 5.75 crore, spread across 1,101 sq ft. The second unit, of 252 sq ft, was sold at Rs 1.35 crore. These transactions were registered on June 2, 2026. As per the reports, property records highlight that in November 2017, Akshay had bought these apartments from Incline Realty Pvt Ltd. The 1000 sq ft home was purchased for Rs 3 crore. The smaller apartment was bought for around Rs 67.6 lakh. The combined cost stands around Rs 3.68 crore. With this sale, Akki earned a substantial gain, with an overall return amounting to almost 100% on his investment.

Akki scores gold at the box office

With his latest release, Welcome to the Jungle, Akshay scored his second hit of the year. Released in cinemas on June 26, till now the movie has earned Rs 129.37 worldwide, and continues holding a strong position at the box office.