Amid wedding rumours with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s mom spotted shopping – WATCH

The December wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has sparked a flurry of rumours. Despite the fact that the pair has yet to disclose anything about their wedding, there is a lot of speculation about when, where, and how the two celebrities will tie the knot. Fans are eager to learn every detail about the lavish wedding, from the guest list to the bride and groom's attire. Meanwhile, it appears that the Kaifs and Kaushals are frantically preparing for the big day. Katrina Kaif's mother was seen shopping in Bandra recently.

The internet has been flooded with video and photos of Katrina Kaif's mother exiting a Bandra shop.

Take a look at the video-

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is set to take place at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara, according to reports. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Zoya Akhtar, and others are among those who have been invited. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and their daughter Vamika will also be attending the wedding in Rajasthan, as we exclusively revealed.

According to recent reports, around 45 hotels have been reserved for Victrina's three-day wedding celebrations. There will be sangeets, mehendis, and other festivities from December 7 to December 9. We can't wait to see all of the stunning photos from the lavish Indian wedding. According to rumours, the pair has instituted a stringent "no phones permitted" policy at their wedding.