Amid wedding rumours with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif gets mobbed outside clinic in Juhu-WATCH

Amid wedding rumours with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif was spotted at a clinic in Juhu where she was seen wearing a white tank top and neon green joggers. The video of the same has been doing rounds on social media, not for good reasons.

In the video that has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Katrina Kaif can be seen sitting in the car. She can be seen taking selfies with her fans who were waiting for her outside the clinic for a very long time. One of her fans followed her in order to meet the actress. Some of them did not let the actress close the door. However, Katrina handled the situation very calmly. Her sweet gesture won hearts. In the comment box, people started praising the actress for her behaviour towards the people who love her.

One of the fans wrote, “The most beautiful heart and bride,” while the second fan mentioned, “most humble actress.” The third fan commented, “She is really sweet but give her a little space.” One user mentioned, “It’s very wrong… you guys are not letting her shut the door just for your pictures… wrong behaviour.”

While praising the actress, one of the fans mentioned, “Even though people and media are behaving so disrespectfully by literally shoving cameras in her face and invading her privacy. She’s still so kind, nice and sweet to everyone.

According to an India.com report, the wedding guest list has been reduced to 120 people, and Vicky and Katrina will arrive at the site (Six Senses Fort Barwar in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur region) on December 6. Jaipur is 130 kilometres away from the wedding location. Six Senses Fort Barwar is about a three-hour drive from the airport.