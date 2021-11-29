Amid wedding rumours, Vicky Kaushal spotted leaving from Katrina Kaif’s residence - Watch

Katrina Kaif is expected to marry Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Amid wedding rumours, Vicky Kaushal was seen outside Katrina Kaif’s residence. He was spotted leaving from there.

Despite the fact that there is no official confirmation, there is a lot of speculation about when, where, and how Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot. Fans are eager to learn every detail about the lavish wedding, from the guest list to the bride and groom's attire. Meanwhile, Katrina’s mom was seen shopping in Bandra. It seems that the Kaifs and Kaushals are frantically preparing for the big day.

Watch Vicky leaving:

According to the media reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding will take place at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Zoya Akhtar, and others are among those who have been invited. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and their daughter Vamika will also be attending the wedding in Rajasthan, as we exclusively revealed.

According to recent reports, around 45 hotels have been reserved for Victrina's three-day wedding celebrations. There will be sangeets, mehendis, and other festivities from December 7 to December 9. We can't wait to see all of the stunning photos from the lavish Indian wedding. According to rumours, the pair has instituted a stringent "no phones permitted" policy at their wedding.