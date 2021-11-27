'Shadi confirm karo na jiju': Amid wedding reports, Vicky Kaushal drops photo from 'his favourite place on Earth'

Amid wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif, actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday dropped a happy picture from his favourite place on earth. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a photo from what looks like a film set of an unannounced project.

Smiling ear to ear for the click, Vicky Kaushal is seen donning a navy blue hoodie, standing in the backdrop of cameras and lights. "Fav place on earth," Vicky captioned the photo. He added a clapper board, red heart and an infinity emoji to the caption.

As soon as Vicky shared the happy photo, his fans hopped onto the comments section of the post to drop fire and heart emojis. Some even called him their 'favourite person on Earth.

However, a section of his fans, who are all excited about his reported wedding with Katrina Kaif, requested him to announce his wedding already. "Can u just announce ur wedding jiju its getting annoying," wrote an impatient fan. "Shadi confirm karo na please sir," commented yet another fan.

Meanwhile, some lof his fans even teased him for the happy photo. "Han bhai katrina kaif se shaadi hogi toh aadmi itna khus kyu nahi hoga ," wrote an Instagram user. "That Smile when u know Katrina Kaif is going to be ur Wife," wrote another with a laughing emoji.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's photo here:



Several media reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on December 9. Their wedding festivities will reportedly take place from December 7 to 12 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Jaipur.

However, Vicky's cousin DR Upsana Vohra recently dismissed the reports and told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview that these were just rumours and Vicky and Katrina aren't getting married.

On the work front, Vicky has 'The Immortal Ashwathama', 'Sam Bahadur, and 'Govinda Mera Naam' lined up while Katrina will be next seen in 'Tiger 3' and 'Phone Bhoot'.