FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Does Israel have nuclear weapons? Donald Trump's remark sparks global debate amid US-Iran war, know about Dimona nuclear research centre and Jericho missile

Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal as Nick Jonas clicks fun selfie at Oscars after-party: See viral pics

Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty above 23,500 amid US-Israel-Iran war; Crude oil price remains elevated

Amid US-Iran war, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao team up with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to avert this crisis: 'We are working closely with Government'

US-Israel-Iran War: Fire erupts in UAE’s Fujairah oil trading hub after drone attack, operations suspended

Israel won’t use nuclear weapons against Iran, says Donald Trump; warns Tehran must never get nukes

Esha Deol makes big statement on Dharmendra being snubbed at Oscars' memoriam segment: 'For papa, life was never...'

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Pak bombs Kabul hospital, kills 400 people, alleges Taliban regime; Horrific visuals emerge

Gold, silver prices today, March 17, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Iran Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is severely injured, lost one leg? US President Trump says, ‘nobody's seen him’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Does Israel have nuclear weapons? Donald Trump's remark sparks global debate amid US-Iran war, know about Dimona nuclear research centre and Jericho missile

Does Israel have nuclear weapons? Donald Trump's remark sparks global debate

Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal as Nick Jonas clicks fun selfie at Oscars after-party: See viral pics

Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal as Nick Jonas clicks

Esha Deol makes big statement on Dharmendra being snubbed at Oscars' memoriam segment: 'For papa, life was never...'

Esha Deol reacts to Dharmendra being snubbed at Oscars' memoriam segment

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘contribute to deaths of Indians’

Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty

Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look at 98th Academy Awards

Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amid US-Iran war, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao team up with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to avert this crisis: 'We are working closely with Government'

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to work for the betterment of the state, especially in the rural areas.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 09:37 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amid US-Iran war, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao team up with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to avert this crisis: 'We are working closely with Government'
Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood star Aamir Khan on Monday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding his NGO Paani Foundation. The discussion was related to the initiatives and activities being carried out by the Paani Foundation, which works towards water conservation and addressing water scarcity in rural areas.

Kiran Rao on meeting CM Devendra Fadnavis

Filmmaker Kiran Rao was also part of the meeting. Speaking about the discussion, Rao said, "It's for Paani Foundation... We are working very closely with the government, and the work has been going very well... We are working across Maharashtra. The meeting was very positive and productive."

Devendra Fadnavis chaired the meeting regarding Paani Foundation's 'Pan-Maharashtra Farmer Cup' in Mumbai today. He highlighted the importance of water conservation amid predictions of the El Nino phenomenon this year, which may result in the state receiving only around 80 per cent of its normal rainfall.

Devendra Fadnavis on Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's Paani Foundation

"Towards the Vision of Water-Secure Maharashtra Chaired a meeting regarding Paani Foundation's 'Pan-Maharashtra Farmer Cup' in Mumbai today. Various climate research institutions have indicated that the El Niño phenomenon may be experienced this year. Thus, water conservation planning should be undertaken assuming that the state may receive around 80 per cent of its normal rainfall. Based on the experience of Paani Foundation's previous work, expressed confidence that farmers and villagers will once again become more water-literate through the initiatives of the foundation this year," Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis X handle post reads.

"Recognising the importance of water, the foundation has been carrying out impactful work in this sector. Directed concerned departments to extend full support to the foundation and keep the necessary supporting mechanisms ready. Instructed that the Soil and Water Conservation Department should also be integrated with the water conservation work being carried out by the foundation across the state. The Paani Foundation has made a significant contribution to the field of water conservation in Maharashtra. The partnership between the Government of Maharashtra and the foundation will further strengthen the vision of a water-secure Maharashtra," the post added. Senior government officials were also present at the meeting.

Also read: Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma agrees Dhurandhar is inspired from his films: 'Aditya Dhar told me it's mix of Satya and Company'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Does Israel have nuclear weapons? Donald Trump's remark sparks global debate amid US-Iran war, know about Dimona nuclear research centre and Jericho missile
Does Israel have nuclear weapons? Donald Trump's remark sparks global debate
Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal as Nick Jonas clicks fun selfie at Oscars after-party: See viral pics
Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal as Nick Jonas clicks
Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty above 23,500 amid US-Israel-Iran war; Crude oil price remains elevated
Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty above 23,500 amid US-Israel-Iran war
Amid US-Iran war, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao team up with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to avert this crisis: 'We are working closely with Government'
Amid US-Iran war, Aamir, Kiran team up with Maharashtra CM to avert this crisis
US-Israel-Iran War: Fire erupts in UAE’s Fujairah oil trading hub after drone attack, operations suspended
US-Israel-Iran War: Fire erupts in Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after drone attack
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘contribute to deaths of Indians’
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty
Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look at 98th Academy Awards
Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look
Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson shine at 98th Academy Awards
Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson
India's richest TV star is 21 years old, beats Rupali Ganguly, Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma; has net worth of Rs 250 crore, she is...
India's richest TV star is 21 years old, beats Rupali, Shweta, Hina, she is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement