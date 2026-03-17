Amid US-Iran war, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao team up with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to avert this crisis: 'We are working closely with Government'

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Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to work for the betterment of the state, especially in the rural areas.
Bollywood star Aamir Khan on Monday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding his NGO Paani Foundation. The discussion was related to the initiatives and activities being carried out by the Paani Foundation, which works towards water conservation and addressing water scarcity in rural areas.
Kiran Rao on meeting CM Devendra Fadnavis
Filmmaker Kiran Rao was also part of the meeting. Speaking about the discussion, Rao said, "It's for Paani Foundation... We are working very closely with the government, and the work has been going very well... We are working across Maharashtra. The meeting was very positive and productive."
Devendra Fadnavis chaired the meeting regarding Paani Foundation's 'Pan-Maharashtra Farmer Cup' in Mumbai today. He highlighted the importance of water conservation amid predictions of the El Nino phenomenon this year, which may result in the state receiving only around 80 per cent of its normal rainfall.
Devendra Fadnavis on Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's Paani Foundation
"Towards the Vision of Water-Secure Maharashtra Chaired a meeting regarding Paani Foundation's 'Pan-Maharashtra Farmer Cup' in Mumbai today. Various climate research institutions have indicated that the El Niño phenomenon may be experienced this year. Thus, water conservation planning should be undertaken assuming that the state may receive around 80 per cent of its normal rainfall. Based on the experience of Paani Foundation's previous work, expressed confidence that farmers and villagers will once again become more water-literate through the initiatives of the foundation this year," Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis X handle post reads.
Towards the Vision of Water-Secure Maharashtra— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 16, 2026
Chaired a meeting regarding Paani Foundation's 'Pan-Maharashtra Farmer Cup' in Mumbai today.
Various climate research institutions have indicated that the El Niño phenomenon may be experienced this year. Thus, water conservation… https://t.co/9jRRKE4umC pic.twitter.com/75uLaif9kg
"Recognising the importance of water, the foundation has been carrying out impactful work in this sector. Directed concerned departments to extend full support to the foundation and keep the necessary supporting mechanisms ready. Instructed that the Soil and Water Conservation Department should also be integrated with the water conservation work being carried out by the foundation across the state. The Paani Foundation has made a significant contribution to the field of water conservation in Maharashtra. The partnership between the Government of Maharashtra and the foundation will further strengthen the vision of a water-secure Maharashtra," the post added. Senior government officials were also present at the meeting.
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