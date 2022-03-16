Amid ‘The Kashmir Files’ success at box office, director Vivek Agnihotri shares photo of his ancestral home

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's‘ The Kashmir Files’ is setting new records. The film has received humongous love and appreciation from the masses. Vivek recently shared an interesting post on his Twitter, revealing his family background and what actually inspired him to make ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Posting a picture of his ancestral house, the filmmaker wrote, “This is our ancestral house where I grew up. We had nothing. Not even walls in our house. But my grandfather made us worship Saraswati and my father went on to become vice-chancellor and translated all Kalidas and Vedas. It’s because of Saraswati, I could make #TheKashmirFiles.”

Having a big-budget film such as 'Radhe Shyam' with superstar Prabhas headlining the project releasing days before 'The Kashmir Files' hit theatres, the latter still managed to outperform by playing high on the real-life stories it portrayed in the film. The audience's reaction at the theatres was intriguing and heart-touching.

However, the film industry, which is otherwise very vocal about a good film and celebrities go all out promoting a movie via social media, has largely been silent about 'The Kashmir Files'.

Reacting to the silence of a normally vocal section of Bollywood on 'The Kashmir Files', the film's director, Vivek Agnihotri, said, "It is not important."

Holding back no punches, Agnihotri said: "India is changing. Old established orders are coming down and collapsing. In the movie, too, we refer to the establishment. There is a dialogue by Pallavi Joshi's character, who says, "Hukumat kisiki bhi ho, system to hamara hai (Whosoever be at the helm, the system is ours)."

He then added, "But this is now coming to an end as the reality and truth comes out. 'The Kashmir Files' is a true account. The movie is about real people and their tragedies. It is not about Bollywood. People are talking." Anupam Kher, who plays Pushkar Nath Pandit, whose family was a victim of the violence unleashed by the militants in 1989, in 'The Kashmir Files', said, "It is not about Bollywood, it is about real stories. Comment or no comment doesn't matter."