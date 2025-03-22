Earlier this month, there were reports that Tamannaah and Vijay had broken up. Neither of them has confirmed the breakup yet. They were recently seen celebrating Holi with Rasha Thadani.

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, who took the internet by storm with her debut film Azaad, especially for her viral dance moves on Uyi Amma, recently opened up about the close bond she shares with ex-couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Rasha Thadani made a candid confession about how she met Tamannaah Bhatia for the first time, sharing that both Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are like her godparents, and are currently the ‘closest’ people to her.

Recalling her first meeting with Tamannaah, Rasha told Filmfare, "This is actually a very funny story. We were at someone’s birthday and there was a live singer performing. I was dancing to his songs near the stage and so was she. We saw each other, started dancing together and literally that’s all it took."

Rasha Thadani further revealed that they bonded so fast that now she cannot imagine what she would do without Tamannaah. "Currently, Tamannaah and Vijay (Varma) are the closest to me, they are like my godparents," she said.

Earlier this month, there were reports that Tamannaah and Vijay had broken up. Neither of them has confirmed the breakup yet. They were recently seen celebrating Holi with Rasha Thadani.

On the work front, Rasha Thadani made her debut with Azaad, which was released in January 2025. The film also marked the debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan. Azaad is now available to stream on Netflix, 2 months after its theatrical release.

Tamannaah, on the other hand, will next be seen in the Telugu film Odela 2, while Vijay Varma will soon star in Ul Jalool Ishq.

