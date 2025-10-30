FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match at MCG live on TV, online?

Amid Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore inheritance battle, his widow Priya Sachdev makes big statement: 'As he always...'

Yuvraj Singh Jadeja is rewriting the book on Infertility practices, surrogacy and cosmetic gynaecology.

Nitin Gadkari orders QR codes on national highways for...; says, ‘Mai kyu gaali khaun'

Knowing the Enforceability of Arbitration Clause: Anik Iktear Uddin Advocate Interprets the Legal Requirements

When Ananya Panday revealed her relationship equation with rumoured ex-BF Kartik Aaryan: 'I have realised...'

Who is Kruti Goyal? Indian-origin woman joins exclusive Sundar Pichai-Satya Nadella club, new CEO of Rs 57,000 crore...

Explained: Who qualifies for Women's World Cup 2025 final if IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final ends without a result

Who is Alyssa Healy? Wife of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, whose catch missed by Harmanpreet Kaur during IND vs AUS WWC semi-final

Deja Vu for India! Phoebe Litchfield's explosive innings in Women's World Cup semi-final remind fans of Travis Head's 2023 heroics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shah Rukh Khan opens up on being directed by Aryan Khan in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, acting alongside Suhana Khan in King: 'On sets...'

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on being directed by Aryan Khan, acting with Suhana Khan

Pakistan threatens to 'completely obliterate' Afghanistan, Khwaja Asif says...

Pakistan threatens to 'completely obliterate' Afghanistan, Khwaja Asif says...

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match at MCG live on TV, online?

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amid Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore inheritance battle, his widow Priya Sachdev makes big statement: 'As he always...'

As the legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore has intensified, his widow Priya Sachdev took over his business and visited Sona Comstar's Chennai plant.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 05:11 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amid Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore inheritance battle, his widow Priya Sachdev makes big statement: 'As he always...'
Sunjay Kapur with Priya Sachdev
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Billionaire industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who was the chairman of Indian mobility technology company Sona Comstar, passed away in London on June 12 at the age of 53. His death triggered a significant inheritance dispute over his estate, estimated to be worth more than Rs 30,000 crore. Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, his children from his second marriage to actress Karisma Kapoor, have filed a legal case against his third wife, Priya Sachdev, alleging that she forged his will and are seeking their rightful share of his assets.

As the matter is still being heard in court with both sides presenting their arguments, Priya Sachdev took over Sunjay's business and visited Sona Comstar's Chennai plant. Sharing pictures from her visit, she took to her Instagram and wrote, "Spent two enriching days with our leadership team at Sona Comstar’s Chennai plant and R&D centre, walking the shopfloor, meeting the people, and witnessing the journey that keeps this place growing."

"As I spoke with engineers perfecting the smallest details and building their own in-house machines, I saw innovation driven by quiet determination. As Sunjay always believed, 'In the pursuit of excellence,' I was reminded that progress isn’t powered by machines alone. It’s driven by people — by their passion, purpose, and perseverance. Leadership, I’ve come to believe, is less about giving direction and more about being present. It’s about showing up to listen, to learn, and to care. When leaders take care of their people, everything else begins to align — quality, innovation, and growth. Because in the end, technology may define what we do, but people define who we are", she further added.

Priya, who has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar after Kapur's death, concluded his post by stating she feels exremely proud of the team at the company. "Deeply proud and humbled of what this team is building. Looking forward to returning and witnessing more of this incredible momentum in action. #SonaComstar", she wrote.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan's biggest flop featured him in a double role, had no songs, failed to recover its budget, earned just Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shah Rukh Khan opens up on being directed by Aryan Khan in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, acting alongside Suhana Khan in King: 'On sets...'
Shah Rukh Khan opens up on being directed by Aryan Khan, acting with Suhana Khan
Pakistan threatens to 'completely obliterate' Afghanistan, Khwaja Asif says...
Pakistan threatens to 'completely obliterate' Afghanistan, Khwaja Asif says...
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match at MCG live on TV, online?
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia
Amid Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore inheritance battle, his widow Priya Sachdev makes big statement: 'As he always...'
Amid Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle, Priya Sachdev makes big statement
Yuvraj Singh Jadeja is rewriting the book on Infertility practices, surrogacy and cosmetic gynaecology.
Jadeja's Revolution in Reproductive Health
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE