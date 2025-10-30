Amid Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore inheritance battle, his widow Priya Sachdev makes big statement: 'As he always...'

As the legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore has intensified, his widow Priya Sachdev took over his business and visited Sona Comstar's Chennai plant.

Billionaire industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who was the chairman of Indian mobility technology company Sona Comstar, passed away in London on June 12 at the age of 53. His death triggered a significant inheritance dispute over his estate, estimated to be worth more than Rs 30,000 crore. Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, his children from his second marriage to actress Karisma Kapoor, have filed a legal case against his third wife, Priya Sachdev, alleging that she forged his will and are seeking their rightful share of his assets.

As the matter is still being heard in court with both sides presenting their arguments, Priya Sachdev took over Sunjay's business and visited Sona Comstar's Chennai plant. Sharing pictures from her visit, she took to her Instagram and wrote, "Spent two enriching days with our leadership team at Sona Comstar’s Chennai plant and R&D centre, walking the shopfloor, meeting the people, and witnessing the journey that keeps this place growing."

"As I spoke with engineers perfecting the smallest details and building their own in-house machines, I saw innovation driven by quiet determination. As Sunjay always believed, 'In the pursuit of excellence,' I was reminded that progress isn’t powered by machines alone. It’s driven by people — by their passion, purpose, and perseverance. Leadership, I’ve come to believe, is less about giving direction and more about being present. It’s about showing up to listen, to learn, and to care. When leaders take care of their people, everything else begins to align — quality, innovation, and growth. Because in the end, technology may define what we do, but people define who we are", she further added.

Priya, who has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar after Kapur's death, concluded his post by stating she feels exremely proud of the team at the company. "Deeply proud and humbled of what this team is building. Looking forward to returning and witnessing more of this incredible momentum in action. #SonaComstar", she wrote.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan's biggest flop featured him in a double role, had no songs, failed to recover its budget, earned just Rs...