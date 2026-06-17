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Amid success of Haunted 2, Vikram Bhatt lands in major legal trouble? Director gets legal notice to pay Rs 19 lakh for this reason

Haunted Echoes of the Past continues surprising everyone at the box office, but it seems like Vikram Bhatt's happiness is short-lived. Read on to know how.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 08:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amid success of Haunted 2, Vikram Bhatt lands in major legal trouble? Director gets legal notice to pay Rs 19 lakh for this reason
Vikram Bhatt, poster of Haunted Echoes of the Past (Image source: Instagram, IMDb)
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Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has landed in new legal trouble, amid the successful run of Haunted: Echoes of the Past. His latest horror drama shocked the trade pundits. No one expected Mimoh-starrer to survive even its first weekend. But the film went on to lead the box office race, while Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata, and Governor were in the competition. As Haunted 2 continues to lead at the box office, Vikram is now facing a new challenge. 

Why did Vikram Bhatt again land in trouble?

As Bollywood Hungama reported, 10 days before the film's release, Lakshmi Ganpathy Films sent a legal notice to Vikram Bhatt, demanding payment of Rs 19 lakhs. The producer threatened to initiate legal proceedings and seek an injunction on the film's release. The legal notice, dated June 3, 2026, has been issued by Advocate Nagesh Mishra of Media Legal on behalf of M Ramesh, proprietor of Lakshmi Ganpathy Films. It claims that the dispute dates back to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on July 3, 2023, for the production of the film, then titled Haunted Winter.

The legal contract was canceled after the involvement of Anand Pandit

As per the notice, the production house had initially agreed to finance the film with the understanding that both parties would equally share the profits. The notice further alleges that the company invested Rs. 94 lakhs into Vikram's film. The notice further claims that subsequent agreements revised the production budget and later brought Anand Pandit Motion Pictures LLP on board as a co-producer through a tripartite agreement.

The notice emphasised that although the parties executed cancellation agreements later, under which Lakshmi Ganpathy Films withdrew its rights in the project, Vikram Bhatt had allegedly committed to pay Rs. 50 lakhs towards profit, apart from refunding the investment made by the company.

Vikram Bhatt wasn't allowed to release Haunted 3D until he paid Rs 19 lakh

The legal notice also refers to financial transactions concerning Vikram's earlier film, 1920. Reportedly, Vikram mutually adjusted and made a payment in February 2024; a balance amount of Rs 19 lakhs still remains unpaid. The notice alleges that, as per the mutual understanding, the film would not be released until this outstanding amount was cleared.

Vikram Bhatt is liable to pay Rs 19 lakh with interest 

Accordingly, the notice instructs that within 10 days, Vikram Bhatt has to pay Rs 19 lakhs, along with applicable interest. If the payment is not made, Lakshmi Ganpathy Films will initiate recovery proceedings before the appropriate court and may also seek an injunction restraining the release of Haunted – Echoes Of The Past until its alleged dues are paid.

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