Viral video: Woman's steamy dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' raises mercury level, watch

Waqf Bill Row: Nitish Kumar's JDU becomes 3rd BJP ally to oppose the amendment law; know all about the bill here

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

'Never bought a single..': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on how he spends money

Watch: Engineer constructs house on just 2-feet wide land, viral video

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Amid Stree 2's success, video of Ranbir Kapoor calling Shraddha Kapoor 'commercial box office superstar' goes viral

Amid the success of Stree 2, netizens shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor who called Shraddha Kapoor 'commercial box office superstar', and it went viral.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 05:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amid Stree 2's success, video of Ranbir Kapoor calling Shraddha Kapoor 'commercial box office superstar' goes viral
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor has now been hailed as the female superstar who revived Bollywood from a dull phase. Her recent release Stree 2 has shattered several records, and her fans are going gaga over her hold at the box office. Amid the gigantic success of her recent release, her fans shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor praising Shraddha and declaring her a 'commercial box office superstar'. 

For the unversed, Ranbir and Shraddha worked together in Luv Ranjan's rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkarr (2023). During the trailer launch event of the film, Ranbir praised Shraddha and even stated that share a similar passion and huger towards the art. Ranbir's praising Shraddha went viral and netizens shared the video on Reddit. 

In the clip, Ranbir is heard saying, "I have known Shraddha since she was born and since our parents are friendly, we have been friends for a long time. When working with her, I realised we share similar creative energies. We have the same kind of fire and passion to give our best. She’s an actress who is loved by so many people. She’s such a big if you can say, commercial box office superstar… I hope we do really amazing work in the future.”

RK: Shraddha is a Big BO commercial Superstar, loved by most ppl....
byu/Suspicious_Vehicle_9 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Ranbir and Shraddha's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkarr was released with much fanfare, but the film turned out to be average at the box office. Later, Ranbir appeared in Animal, and it became his career's biggest hit. 

As far as Stree 2 box office business is concerned, the film has earned more than Rs 290 crore in its first week. Stree 2 was released with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa. However, both films got crushed under the gigantic Stree 2. 

Shraddha Kapoor beats PM Narendra Modi? 

On Wednesday, Shraddha has surpassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Instagram. As of Friday, the actress has 91.8 million followers, whereas the Prime Minster has 91.3 million followers. However, Modi remains the most-followed global leader on X (formerly Twitter) with over 101.2 million followers. Kapoor is now the third most-followed Indian on the Meta-owned platform, after cricket star Virat Kohli and actor Priyanka Chopra.

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
