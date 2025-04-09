Salman Khan's close friend Iulia Vantur has now defended the dismal performance of his latest film, Sikandar.

Salman Khan's latest film Sikandar has failed to live up to the expectations of the trade and fans. But his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur has a different point of view. Recently, Iulia spoke to Mid-Day, when she was asked to discuss the dismissal performance of AR Murugadoss' directorial, she defended, calling it a hit. Iulia asserted, "I think the movie performed extraordinarily well, considering it was leaked before the release. What I also noticed is that his true fans were there for him."

In the Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer, Iulia sang the iconic classic song 'Lag Jaa Gale'. Speaking about her nervousness for singing Lata Mangeshkar's song, she confessed being nervous about Salman's reaction, and asked, "I was worried about his response. If Salman hears me pronouncing something wrong, he will not leave me until I say it right. That he liked it was a big thing for me." Iulia further added that she's thankful to Salman for giving her the opportunity, "You don’t want to spoil it for them. At the same time, it’s a beautiful feeling because you want to work with people you love and respect. I’m grateful to be a part of the incredible legacy he is giving to his audience."

About Sikandar box office collection

Sikandar was released in cinemas on March 30. Despite the leak, and mixed reviews, the movie earned a decent opening, and it grossed Rs 100 crore mark in eight days. When it comes to worldwide collection, Sikandar has grossed Rs 174 crores, as per Sacnilk. However, the production house has declared that the movie has already grossed Rs 200 crores worldwide.

Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Satyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Smita Patil in key roles. The movie marks the first collaboration of Salman and AR Murugadoss, who is known for directing Ghajini and Holiday.