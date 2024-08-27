Twitter
Amid sexual assault allegations in Malayalam cinema, Nani says he is scared to...

Nani recently spoke about the alleged sexual harassment and exploitation of women and girls in the Malayalam film industry

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 06:02 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Amid sexual assault allegations in Malayalam cinema, Nani says he is scared to...
Image credit: Instagram
Nani recently made headlines after he reacted to Arshad Warsi saying Prabhas looked liked a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD. Now, while promoting his upcoming movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani expressed concern about the Hema Committee report.

In an interview with NDTV, he talked about alleged sexual harassment and exploitation of women and girls in the Malayalam film cinema and said, "This has been bothering me starting with the Nirbhaya case (2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case). It never stops and it continuously keeps disturbing us. Actually, I am scared to scroll (through) Twitter or something... in scrolling suddenly some visuals or news can come, which can disturb me for the rest of the day. So, we are in this social media boom, everyone is on social media, doing so many things. I think that anything that goes to a peak will start coming down."

Nani further mentioned, "I genuinely feel now when I hear all this news, especially about how women are treated or how anybody can say or do anything and they think they can get away with it, I think we are in the worst possible (situation)... comparatively, 20 years earlier, the situation was much better. And 20 years before that it was better than that. I feel that we are at the worst (situation)... because of my profession or, in general, because I love kids, I meet kids and I interact with them a lot more. I have spoken to a lot of five and seven-year-olds in this generation... somehow this generation is extra smart... I feel the better (future) is coming. I believe the situation will be better than it is today. They will be much better than us."

Meanwhile, Mohanlal stepped down as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). According to reports, all the members of the executive committee also resigned together.

Following the release of the Hema Committee report and the subsequent sexual harassment allegations, there has been a mass resignation in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). All office-bearers, including President Mohanlal, have resigned, leading to the dissolution of AMMA’s executive committee. An online meeting held today decided that an ad-hoc committee would take temporary charge.

According to a statement from the Association, the executive committee was dissolved after some of its members faced sexual abuse allegations reported in the media. The statement read, "In light of allegations made by some actors against some of the committee members, AMMA has decided to dissolve the executive committee taking moral responsibility. A new committee will be formed after an election within two months.

It further added, "We hope that a leadership that is capable of revamping and strengthening the association will take over soon. We are thankful to everyone for pointing out our errors."

