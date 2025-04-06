After the separation rumours, Sunita Ahuja made another shocking statement that hints about trouble in paradise for Govinda and Sunita.

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has been in the headlines for a month due to the separation rumours from her comedy superstar husband. Recently, Sunita stressed the importance of being financially independent. In an exclusive interaction with IANS on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Sunita Ahuja opened up about new beginnings, her children's career and her wish to be financially independent.

She admitted praying to Mata Rani that she gets to work a lot this year and become completely independent, as both her kids- Tina and Yashvardhan have grown up. Sunita shared, "I have asked for work, name, fame, and respect from Mata Rani this Navratri." She added that it is a totally blessed feeling to have your own work and make your own money.

Earlier there were reports that Sunita is also considered for the new season of the reality show, 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives'. Sources told IANS, "We heard Sunita Ahuja is going to be considered for the upcoming season of 'The Fabulous Housewives'. She has been someone the audiences have truly loved, and her fan following has increased by the day." However, there is no official confirmation of the same.

This March, Sunita grabbed headlines due to the speculations about her separation from her husband Govinda. However, Govinda's manager denied such rumours and claimed that nothing of such sort has been put into action by Govinda. While speaking to IANS, he shared said, “Right now, the news is being spread all over the place. So, we are keeping an eye on it. Yes, she has sent a legal notice in court. I am aware of that. But there is no concrete matter as to what it is. The legal notice hasn’t yet reached us”. The manager also added that Sunita's recent actions and interviews have been intriguing the audience towards Govinda. For the unversed, Govinda and Sunita got married in March 1987. They are blessed with two kids, a daughter Tina, and a son Yashvardhan.

(With inputs from IANS)