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Amid separation from Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy bids adieu to Cannes Film Festival 2026 in stunning look; photos go viral

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Amid separation from Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy bids adieu to Cannes Film Festival 2026 in stunning look; photos go viral

Mouni Roy attended the Cannes Film Festival 2026 for the screening of her upcoming film Bombay Stories at the Marché du Film, the festival's film market section. Before making her way to the French Riviera, she made headlines as she announced her separation from Suraj Nambiar.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 24, 2026, 07:22 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amid separation from Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy bids adieu to Cannes Film Festival 2026 in stunning look; photos go viral
Mouni Roy/Instagram
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After making a lot of heads turn with her stunning looks at Cannes, actress Mouni Roy decided to say goodbye to the French Riviera with another breezy yet classy ensemble on Sunday. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mouni dropped a couple of photographs of her last look at Cannes, comprising a white and blue printed dress. 

Keeping her look simple yet chic, the Brahmāstra actress tied her hair in a neat bun and opted to wear only a big bracelet as an accessory. Complimenting the vibe of the outfit, Mouni decided to keep the makeup minimal. Posing on a beautiful balcony facing the sea, she captioned the post, “As I bid adieu to the French Riviera until next year, Cannes."

Why was Mouni Roy at Cannes Film Festival 2026?

Mouni Roy attended the 2026 edition of Cannes Film Festival for the showcase and world premiere of her upcoming film Bombay Stories at the Marché du Film, the festival’s film market section. The actress also walked the red carpet and represented Indian cinema at multiple networking and promotional events during the prestigious global film gathering.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar separation

Before making her way to Cannes, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar made headlines when they announced their separation through a joint post on their Instagram. On May 14, the couple wrote, "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We want to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship."

Their statement further read, "After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time."

READ | Sonakshi Sinha says it's difficult to speak the truth in today's 'difficult times': 'We don't have that freedom anymore'

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